Dogfish Head Craft Brewery announced Jan. 15 it is expanding distribution of its off-centered ales to North Dakota.

The Delaware-based brewery is partnering with Bergseth Bros. Co. Inc., Jerome Distributing Inc., Magic City Beverage Co., McKinnon Company and Schwan Wholesale Co. to bring its full line-up of brews to residents throughout the Peace Garden State, increasing the company’s total market distribution to 46 states and Washington, D.C.

North Dakota locals can look for Dogfish Head beers on shelves and taps starting in late January.

Committed to delivering consistent, off-centered goodness to its fans, Dogfish Head has strategized and laid the groundwork for a forward-looking growth plan for North Dakota and beyond.

“We’re ecstatic to share our lineup of well-differentiated beers with Dogfish fans in North Dakota, and to begin creating long-lasting relationships with the state’s beer drinkers, retailers and distributors,” said Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head. “We have our canning and bottling lines pumping out a boatload of beer, and we’ve got enough brewing capacity to ensure we can keep retailers well stocked with our family of off-centered ales for years to come.”

For more, visit dogfish.com.