Monica Yenovkian, co-chair of the Sussex Academy Performing Arts Booster Club, announced the school received funding for a music scholarship and instrument purchase.

Atlantic Jewelry, Rehoboth Beach, donated $1,000 for a music scholarship. This scholarship will be presented during the PABC’s awards banquet in May.

The Delaware Celebration of Jazz presented the PABC with $1,000 for the purchase of instruments. Yenovkian is working with Sussex Academy band director Mike Marotta to buy instruments that are needed for the school band program.

For more, call 856-3636 or email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us.