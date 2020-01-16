Delaware Citizen Corps, the Office of Preparedness and Sussex County Senior Services are partnering to hold a Community Preparedness Workshop for seniors and people with disabilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at the CHEER Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to talk with preparedness partner exhibitors. Lunch will be available for purchase; registration is required for lunch. Lunch is $3 for those 60 and older, $4.50 for those younger than 60. Money will be collected at the door.

The major goal of this workshop is to better equip seniors and people with disabilities with knowledge to prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies at home and disasters in their communities. In 2019, Delaware experienced winter storms, severe storms and power outages, flooding, tornadoes and threats from hurricanes and coastal storms. Learning about what can happen and how to be prepared is important.

Speakers will include trainers from the Sussex County Emergency Operations, Office of Preparedness, Delaware Citizen Corps as well as specialists from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Delaware Assistive Technology Initiative and Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities/Adult Protective Services. The workshop will feature information and resources for how to make emergency and communications plans, make an emergency kit and learn about fire safety.

Registration is free, but required to cpwgeorgetown.eventbrite.com. To request special needs accommodations for hearing or visual impairments or other needs, email beth.macdonald@delaware.gov by Jan. 21.