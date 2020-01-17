The popular Mexican restaurant will replicate the Lewes location in food, drink and atmosphere.

Traveling to the beach will no longer be needed to get a taste of Agave Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar.

The Lewes-based business will build its third location on Hedgelawn Way in Middletown near the Amazon distribution center.

Owner Mike Firetti said when he and cofounder Chris McKeown were looking for their next spot and they were encouraged by realtors to come because of the area’s rapid residential and business development.

“We were wooed,” he said. “Projections for where Middletown is going, it’s exploding.”

Firetti said they signed a 30-year lease to construct a standalone building on an empty plot of land across from Two Stones Pub on the west side of town where many restaurants have moved into during recent years.

McKeown and his wife Jocelyn, operations and creative director, opened the first Agave in 2008 and Firetti joined the team a couple years later. They broke ground on their second location in Rehoboth Beach in October, which is expected to open in the summer.

The Middletown restaurant will be about 10,000 square feet and have a 1,350-square-foot patio, similar to the Rehoboth location.

Firetti said customers who have been to Agave in Lewes should expect the same or better treatment at the new one. It will serve all the same food and drinks in the same atmosphere.

“We want to replicate the Agave experience no matter where they are,” the restaurant owner said. “We want to keep up the same quality standards.”

Firetti said they are working on finding a Wilmington location before expanding into Maryland — two restaurants in Annapolis and one in Baltimore.

Firetti said their rough plans are to open the Middletown restaurant in early 2021.