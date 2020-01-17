The Delaware Department of Transportation is now accepting electronic bids online with the new Bid Express service.

The first contract was advertised using online bidding Dec. 30, 2019, for the Silverside Road ADA Improvements project, currently scheduled to accept bids until Jan. 28.

DelDOT anticipates advertising all projects with the Bid Express service by this spring; however, paper bids will still be accepted until further notice.

“We continue to look for opportunities to innovate and streamline our business process, and e-bidding is another step we are taking to make it easier for companies who are seeking to do business with DelDOT,” said Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan.

Any contractor interested in submitting electronic bids to DelDOT will need to obtain a digital ID and download the new software prior to bidding. A link to the AASHTOWare software is available at bidx.com.

Contractors can contact Bid Express for assistance at 888-352-2439 or customer.support@bidx.com.

For DelDOT's current advertisements on the state's Bid Solicitation Directory website, visit bids.delaware.gov.