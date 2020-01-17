NCALL was recently awarded a grant of $93,500 from BluePrints for the Community.

The award was a portion of $1.1 million in grants from Highmark Delaware to fight opioid use and addiction in the state.

NCALL will use the funds to primarily hire an opioid outreach specialist under the Restoring Central Dover initiative. This position will provide leadership in the implementation of the Outreach Opioid Prevention Program in order to bring resources to the community that improve social and economic conditions that lead to drug and opioid abuse as well as collaborate with other opioid efforts.

“Community engagement is an important piece of the puzzle as Delaware works to address the opioid epidemic,” said Nick Moriello, president, Highmark Delaware. “NCALL’s implementation of an opioid outreach specialist will help educate the community and build the strategic partnerships necessary in Dover and Kent County to advance these efforts.”

For more, visit ncall.org.