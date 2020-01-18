The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that repairs to the Lewes Drawbridge over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, between Savannah Road and Anglers Road, Lewes, will be closed for repairs from 7 a.m. Jan. 27 to 11:45 p.m. Feb. 10.

Motorists traveling eastbound on Savannah Road will turn right onto Kings Highway, turn left on Monroe Avenue, left onto Theodore C. Freeman Highway, then left on Cape Henlopen Drive and left to East Savannah Road. Motorists traveling westbound from Savannah Road will turn right on Henlopen Drive, then right to Theodore C. Freeman Highway, right onto Kings Highway and continue to Savannah Road. Detour signage will be posted.

During the closure, DelDOT's contractor will provide a pedestrian shuttle service.

The pick-up/drop-off locations will be at the Fisherman's Wharf parking area at the corner of Anglers Road and Savannah Road, and the 1812 Memorial Park parking lot.

Departure times from Anglers Road will be on the full and half hour.

Departure times from 1812 Memorial Park will be 15 minutes and 45 minutes of each hour.

The shuttle will be an ADA-compliant 15-passenger van.

A shuttle with four-passenger capacity with secured wheelchair will be provided from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.