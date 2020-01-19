30-year-old McArthur Risper sentenced in murder of Corey Bailey in 2018

A Bridgeville man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2018 murder.

The police investigation began on Friday, May 11, around 8:20 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville for a report of a shooting. They found 41-year-old Corey Bailey, of Bridgeville, on the side of the road with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

According to the Department of Justice, Bailey had been approached by two men, who shot him multiple times before leaving the scene. Witnesses and an anonymous tip identified one of the shooters as the now 30-year-old McArthur Risper. Police announced he was wanted for the homicide and Risper turned himself in on May 14, 2018.

The identity of the second suspect is still part of an ongoing investigation.

Risper was recently found guilty of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree conspiracy. Deputy Attorneys General Mike Tipton and Haley King secured a sentence of life in prison plus 30 years.