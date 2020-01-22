Bayhealth offers a monthly class on basic infant care taught by a clinical educator to give parents confidence in their ability to safely take care of their babies, with the next class set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, 1001 Community Room, 100 Wellness Way, Milford.

Topics include diapering, skin care, safety, newborn characteristics, sleep, crying and more. It is required to bring a car seat for hands-on teaching and demonstration.

The class is free and includes one support person and a course manual.

Registration is required to bayhealth.org/classes or 877-453-7107.