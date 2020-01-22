Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the top Democrat on the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee, led the successful effort to secure more than $3 million in election security grants to further protect Delaware’s election systems.

“We know that foreign adversaries are actively planning to attack our elections once again in 2020, so we have to make investments now in election infrastructure that Delawareans can trust and rely on,” said Coons. “As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I’ve been fighting for years to ensure that the federal government provides Delaware and every state with the funding they need to replace outdated election machinery and invest in cybersecurity. This is about protecting our democracy and ensuring that every Delawarean’s vote is accurately and fairly counted.”

This funding for Delaware comes out of the $425 million in election security grants that was included in the fiscal 2020 federal funding bill that passed Congress in December 2019. Coons also led the successful effort to include $380 million in funding for election security grants in the fiscal 2018 federal funding bill.