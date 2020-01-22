No tax increase needed for proposed renovations to the mechanical system and roof at North Smyrna Elementary because bonds for previous construction projects are being paid off

The Smyrna School District will host a community meeting in the North Smyrna Elementary cafeteria, 365 N. Main St., Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6-7 p.m., about the referendum proposed to pay for renovations to the mechanical system and roof at the school.

“This presentation will reinforce information that we offered at our Jan. 15 school board meeting, and it will provide an opportunity for our community to ask questions,” said Superintendent Patrik Williams in a press release. “Our district and school teams will be on site to present the facts, answer questions and provide pertinent information about a critical project at North Smyrna Elementary School, one that will enhance the health, safety and well-being of our students and staff for many years to come.”

The referendum will be Saturday, Feb. 22 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Smyrna Elementary, Smyrna Middle School and the Kenton Ruritan Club. District residents ages 18 and over who are U.S. citizens are eligible to vote.

No tax hike needed

The district is asking voters to approve 20-year bonds for $667,300 which is 23% of the total cost of $2,904,400, said Jerry Gallagher, district business manager. The rest of the project will be paid by state funds.

School district property taxes wouldn't increase if the referendum is approved because bonds for previous construction projects are being paid off, Gallagher said.

"Any increase in new debt for this project will be offset by reductions because we're retiring existing debt," he said.

Timeline

The Smyrna Board of Education approved the plan for the referendum at the Dec. 18 board meeting and then held a workshop about the plan at the Jan. 15 meeting.

If the referendum is approved by district voters, the renovations are scheduled for the summer of 2021 with no disruption to classes planned, Gallagher said.