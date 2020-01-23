Newport Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

According to police, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, around 9:34 a.m., officers from the Newport Police responded to the M&T Bank at 100 N. James Street in Newport for a robbery.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect, as well as his vehicle. which police said they believe was parked on the right hand shoulder of Route 141 southbound, just north of the bank.

The vehicle would have been parked there between the hours of 9:20 and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his vehicle is asked to contact Cpl. John Betsch of the Newport Police Department at 302-995-1411, ext. 825, or via email at john.betsch@cj.state.de.us.