Martha and Abigail are available for adoption

Martha and Abigail may not be able to tell us all the memories they share, but it’s clear they have a special bond.

They were found wandering along a highway and no one came to the shelter claim them. Estimated at about 9 years old, these golden girls are as outgoing as the television ladies of the same name. They’re sweet, easy-going and ready to go home with a family with a similar vibe. Martha and Abigail have done well with other laid-back dogs at the shelter, so they would be open to a meet with any dogs in a potential home.

They are available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle Campus.