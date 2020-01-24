39-year-old Omar S. Ruiz arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend’s father.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at a residence in the 27000 block of Willow Lane in Millsboro. According to police, engaged in a physical altercation with his girlfriend’s 48-year-old father in the presence of two children, ages one and 11.

The victim was able to leave the residence and go to a neighbor’s, where troopers found him to have injuries to his face. He was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Ruiz was taken into custody at his residence on Willow Lane without incident. He was charged with second-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was committed toSussex Correctional Institution on $12,000 cash-only bond.