Delaware State Police arrested two people on drug charges in Seaford.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24,a trooper on routine patrol in the area of King and Old Furnace Roads stopped a blue Chevy Envoy because the passenger not wearing a seatbelt. As the trooper spoke to the pair in vehicle, driver Randy H. Delano, 32, of Bridgeville, and passenger Jessica N. Hudson, 31, of Seaford, he observed drug paraphernalia in plain view in the front seat.

Both Delano and Hudson were removed from the vehicle and asked if either had illegal drugs on their persons and both advised that they did not. However, a subsequent search of Hudson found 83 bags of heroin and $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds in her pants. It was also determined that Delano was aware of the drugs and money Hudson was concealing.

Hudson was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of drug paraphernalia. She was committed to Dolores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $3,200 cash bail.

Delano was charged with providing a false statement and drug paraphernalia, as well as the seatbelt violation. He was later released on $2,201 unsecured bail.