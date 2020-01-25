Players work together at soup kitchen

UPDATE: Cape Henlopen School District Superintendent Robert Fulton and Sussex Technical School District Superintendent Stephen Guthrie issued the following statement Saturday:

“Cape Henlopen and Sussex Tech have been working together to address the unfortunate incident at Thursday’s varsity basketball game. What happened does not represent the shared values of either school district, and we are taking these matters very seriously. Our student-athletes are competitors on the court, but also friends and neighbors in our Sussex County community.

“Today, students from both teams took a strong first step forward in mending those friendships and recalling the spirit of sportsmanship that drives all our athletic pursuits. Members of the Vikings and Ravens joined together to volunteer at Faith United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Rehoboth Beach, packaging and distributing soup to Sussex County families. This united effort working to help serve our neighbors is a reminder that there are things more important than a game, and that actions have real impact. Whether we wear gold and blue or black and silver, we are all Sussex.”

---

A fight between players occurred at a boys varsity basketball game at Cape Henlopen High School last night.

On Thursday, Jan. 24, Sussex Technical High School visited Cape for the game. In the third quarter, an argument began and players from both teams rushed onto the court, according to capevikingssports.com. Most players from both teams were ejected from the game. The referees ruled the game would be finished with just three players on each team.

Sussex Tech ended up winning, 63-62.

Sussex Technical School District issued the following statement regarding the game:

"Sussex Technical High School is committed to the highest standards for our students and athletes. The incident at last night’s basketball game does not reflect the Raven values of fair play and sportsmanship. Sussex Technical High School does not condone the behaviors exhibited on the court. Sussex Tech is working with Cape Henlopen to review the incident. Our administration is investigating and will take appropriate action when that process is completed."

Cape Henlopen School District Superintendent Bob Fulton said, "We are extremely disappointed in the events at last night’s basketball game and the ensuing altercation. We are committed to addressing negative actions involving any of our student athletes and are investigating all aspects of the incident. We will follow our district’s code of conduct when dealing with actions of our students. Per state privacy laws, we are not permitted to release any information related to individual students, including any disciplinary action taken.”