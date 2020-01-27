Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin announced Jan. 27 that DNREC signed a settlement agreement with the Delaware City Refining Company, LLC over air quality permit violations concerning the company’s Delaware City refinery.

DNREC issued a Notice of Administrative Penalty Assessment and Secretary’s Order (2019-A-0043) on Nov. 4, 2019, for violations at the Delaware City refinery that occurred between Nov. 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019. These violations include the fire that occurred on Feb. 3, 2019, which released more than 6,000 pounds of various pollutants. Additionally, this penalty takes into account a DCRC pollution control device outage, and flaring events at the refinery.

Terms of the settlement agreement call for DCRC to pay an administrative penalty of $67,968.29 and $2,031.71 in cost recovery for the Department for a total of $70,000.

The settlement agreement can be found at bit.ly/2O7HKY3.