The program kicks off Black History Month with performances Jan. 30.

The Citywide Black History Month Kickoff Program starts Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. in Delaware State University’s Education and Humanities Theatre. The free and public program will feature the Twin Poets, the University Thespians, the DSU Gospel Choir and soloist Derrick Thompson.

This year’s Citywide Black History Program will highlight some Black History figures specifically connected to Delaware. Student thespians will portray them, telling their stories and significant contributions not well known by many Delawareans.

The Twin Poets are Al Mills and Nnamdi Chukwuocha, the renowned twin brothers from Wilmington whose spoken word performances have captivated audiences for years throughout Delaware and beyond. As social work professionals, they find inspiration in the challenges their clients go through daily. In addition to their community service work, Nnamdi is serving his first elected term in the state House of Representatives.

The poets were named Delaware Poet Laureates in 2015 by then-Gov. Jack Markell and have published four books of poetry. A film documentary has been made about their artistic and social work careers, which will show at Delaware State University's MLK Jr. Student Center Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.