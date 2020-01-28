The man was treated for a gunshot wound to his torso Jan. 26.

A shooting left one man injured in the 100 block of Terry Drive in Magnolia Jan. 26 at 2:55 a.m., police said. The 46-year-old man was standing in his kitchen when someone fired a gun outside and struck him once in the torso.

The victim was treated for the non-life-threatening wound at an area hospital. Two juveniles were inside at the time and they were not injured. Multiple shell casings were located close by.

Anyone with information can contact Det. R. Wright of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 302-698-8429.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.