Michael Benson, 45, of Dover is wanted by police.

The Dover Police Department and Delaware Probation and Parole conducted a home visit at an apartment in the 100 block of Haman Drive Jan. 23. Michael Benson, 45, was not in the apartment when officers found 1,300 bags of heroin, 0.7 grams of marijuana and $2,500 in cash (drug proceeds) belonging to him.

Donita Miller, 47, was inside and was issued a civil violation for possession of marijuana.

Benson is wanted for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin, endangering the welfare of a child, drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.