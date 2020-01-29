The Delaware Humane Association, an animal welfare organization with adoption centers in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, is getting ready to open its eighth satellite location at PetSmart in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.

DHA’s mission is to make friends for life by connecting people with animals, and the organization looks forward to branching out beyond the border of Delaware to help more animals find their forever homes.

In 2019, DHA was able to help 2062 cats and dogs find homes — a 10% increase from the year prior.

“DHA is very excited to move into the adoption space at PetSmart Glen Mills, and continue the good work of Andy’s Friends,” said DHA Executive Director Patrick Carroll. “We have always had adopters, volunteers and supporters in the Glen Mills and southeastern Pennsylvania area who join us in furthering our mission. This is a tremendous opportunity to strengthen and expand those relationships. We look forward to many years of a great partnership with the management and staff at the store.”

DHA’s new satellite location will officially open for cat and kitten adoptions Feb. 1. Off-site adoptions will be located at PetSmart in the Concordville Town Centre, 800 Hatton Drive, Glen Mills. A grand opening celebration will be held during regular hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Feb. 1; guests can visit with adoptable cats and dogs, learn more about DHA and enter to win raffle prizes.

For more, visit delawarehumane.org.