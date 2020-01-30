Tickets for the concert go on sale Jan. 31

Country star Dierks Bentley is bringing "The Mountain" to the Delaware State Fair when he headlines the M&T Bank Grandstand this summer. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at noon.

The price ranges for tickets are $52-$99 (plus service fee). Fans can choose a VIP experience for $150. Bentley's concert will be held July 25. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, tickets will go on sale at noon, Friday, Jan. 31 for artists Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, and Collin Raye, as part of their "Roots & Boots" tour, which will come to Quillen Arena on June 13.

Tickets for the "Roots & Boots" show are $25-$60 (plus service fee). Gates open at 6 p.m., with the June 13 show starting at 7 p.m.

Dierkes Bentley

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter is behind the universal message and poignant, gratitude-filled lyrics which have become a mantra for all, while serving as a reflection of Bentley’s own personal journey to appreciate life’s everyday moments.

The Delaware State Fair will be held July 23 through Aug. 1 at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, according to a press release from festival organizers.

'Roots & Boots'

The tour features three of the voices that defined '90s country music. The trio has amassed more than 40 Top 10 radio hits and sold more than 25 million albums.

For more info on the State Fair's full lineup or "Roots & Boots," visit delawarestatefair.com.