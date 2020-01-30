The patient is isolated in a hospital, Division of Public Health officials said, but they would not name the hospital.

The Delaware Division of Public Health is investigating a potential case of coronavirus in a Kent County resident, officials said Wednesday.

DPH officials said a "review of the patient's travel history" and symptoms led to the determination that testing should be performed, according to a report by Meredith Newman on the News Journal's delawareonline.com.

Test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected in a few days.

The patient is isolated in a hospital, officials said, but they would not name the hospital.

Health officials said there is "no widespread risk to hospital staff or other patients as all appropriate protective precautions are being taken."

The spread of the virus has caused worldwide concern with more than 100 deaths in China and thousands of infections linked to the virus around the world. The epicenter of the flu is in the city of Wuhan.

Maryland and Pennsylvania are investigating possible cases of the virus. A possible New Jersey patient tested negative, officials announced Tuesday.

There have been no reports of deaths from the virus outside China.

Customs and Border Protection have enhanced health screenings at several airports, including Philadelphia International Airport, to identify travelers sickened by coronavirus coming into the United States from Wuhan.