The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Bridgeville.

The blaze was reported around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the 10000 block of Seashore Highway near Cannon Road. The Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company responded and was assisted by other mutual aid fire companies in the area.

There were no reported injuries.

State fire investigators are investigating the fire’s origin and cause. Heavy fire damage is estimated at $75,000.