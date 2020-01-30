The Delaware Department of Transportation reminds Delawareans the deadline for REAL ID upgrades is approaching.

Beginning Oct. 1, those without the new, federally-compliant REAL ID Delaware Driver License or ID — demarcated by a gold star in the top right corner of the card — will not be able to board a domestic flight without carrying additional identifying information, and may be denied access to federal buildings and more, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced.

Those with credentials with a gold star in the top right corner are among the 72% of Delaware residents that hold a REAL ID credential that meets all standards for federal compliance. For those without the gold star, the option to upgrade their credential by the deadline is rapidly decreasing.

Upgrades can be made at the Department of Motor Vehicles, and requires a one-time revalidation of all identity documentation — such as birth certificate or Social Security card — used for obtaining a driver license or ID. Existing driver license or ID card holders will need to present original identity documents at the time of renewal, as done when first receiving a license or ID. Unless revalidation of identity is required — for instance for a name change or if immigration documents expire — original identity documents will not be required.

DMV locations can be found at 2101 Mid County Drive, New Castle; 303 Transportation Circle, Dover; 23737 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown; and 2230 Hessler Blvd., New Castle. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.

For a complete list of acceptable documentation, as well as FAQs and more, visit secureid.dmv.de.gov.