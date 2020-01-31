No one was injured in the Jan. 29 shooting.

The Dover Police Department is seeking Xavier Marion, 22, on firearms related charges after he fired a gun into the floor of his apartment at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 29.

The bullet went through the ceiling of the apartment below and hit a wall near a male victim. Marion then left the Persimmon Tree Apartments, 500 Persimmon Tree Lane, with the gun.

He is wanted for reckless endangering first degree, possession of firearm by person prohibited and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.