Police say bakery bicycle burglar is connected to unsolved cases after an initial arrest Jan. 24.

The Dover Police Department has charged Samuel Curtis, 56, in 10 unsolved business burglaries. After the Delaware State Police arrested him for a burglary at the Bavarian Bakery Jan. 24, they compared surveillance images and other information to charge him with ten more burglaries.

Curtis was responsible for burglaries at Diamond State Grill, Georgia Boy's Bagels, Mod Pizza, Kirkland's Home Store, Good News Health Store, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Longhorn Steakhouse, Saladworks, Red Wing Shoe Store and The Little School at Kid's Cottage.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $22,000 secured bond for 10 counts of burglary third degree, 10 counts of theft, 10 counts of criminal mischief and four counts of wearing a disguise during the commission of felony.