Sen. Chris Coons received an “A” rating from the National Education Association on its annual report card, which measures each member of Congress’s support for educators and public education, Coons’ office announced Feb. 3.

“Each member receives a letter grade of A, B, C, D or F based on their records on selected votes and these criteria: cosponsoring bills critical to advancing NEA’s identified legislative priorities, behind-the-scenes work to advance or impede NEA priority issues, committee votes in support of or against NEA priorities, accessibility of the member and staff in Washington, D.C., to NEA staff and leaders and accessibility and education advocacy in the member’s home state or district,” according to the NEA. “Votes and other actions involving union rights are also emphasized. We believe it is important to hold lawmakers accountable at a time when both public and private sector unions and the right to bargain collectively are under severe attack.”

The full NEA Legislative Report Card is available at bit.ly/2v3TmCg.