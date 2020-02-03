48-year-old Shawn H. Wingate, of Seaford, arrested

Delaware State Police have charged a Seaford man with driving under the influence for the fifth time.

The incident occurred around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, on Old Furnace Road, in the area of Middleford Road, in Seaford. A trooper observed a black Dodge Ram truck dragging a “No Parking” sign under a rear tire and initiated a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, 48-year-old Shawn H. Wingate, the trooper detected an odor of alcohol and a DUI investigation ensued. Wingate had four previous DUI convictions.

Wingate was taken into custody without incident and charged with fifth-offense DUI, leaving the scene of a property collision accident, failure to report a collision involving alcohol or drugs and failure to having insurance identification. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $12,420 secured bond.