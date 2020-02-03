Derrick A. Rhamad of Middletown turned himself in Jan. 31 for the homicide of his son Damaris Farmer-Rhamad.

Derrick A. Rhamad of Middletown was arrested after turning himself in Jan. 31 for the shooting of his 20-year-old son, three months after the incident.

Damaris Farmer-Rhamad of Philadelphia was shot Oct. 23 at a residence in the 1800 block of Choptank Road in Middletown, Delaware State Police said. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Through investigations, police learned Farmer-Rhamad and his 55-year-old father got into a physical altercation, in which Rhamad had a firearm. Both were fighting over the weapon when the gun discharged, striking Farmer-Rhamad.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences determined that Farmer-Rhamad died from a gunshot wound and the cause of death was homicide.

Rhamad was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $300,000 cash-only bond.