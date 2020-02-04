The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Bridgeville.

The incident occurred on around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, as a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Seashore Highway (Route 404), just west of Polk Road. For unknown reasons, the operator exited the south edge of the roadway and struck a mailbox. The truck continued to travel along a ditch bank and struck a culvert pipe before overturning.

The operator of the truck, a 34-year-old Greenwood man, was not properly restrained and pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin.

Seashore Highway, in the area of Polk Road, was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.