Delaware State Police have located and arrested a Georgetown man wanted in connection with a burglary.

On Monday, Feb. 3, 27-year-old Jaydeem S. Maddox was taken into custody at the Sussex Family Court in Georgetown without incident. He was charged with second-degree burglary, felony theft, theft of a firearm, felony selling stolen property, second-degree conspiracy, falsifying business records and criminal mischief. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $12,700 secured bond.