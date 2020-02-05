Bike Delaware, in conjunction with Lifecycle Delaware, will host a shop talk at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Lifecycle, 10 S.E. Front St., Milford.

This is the fourth shop talk in a series of events begun in 2019 presented by Bike Delaware. This Shop Talk will begin after the Milford Bicycle Master Plan workshop being held across the street at the Milford Public Library.

“We’ll be discussing how we can make Milford so bicycle friendly that even people who haven't been on a bike in 20 years will rediscover the joy of cycling,” said Bike Delaware Executive Director James Wilson. “Bike Delaware advocates for safe, convenient and fun cycling and walking for everyone and this is an education, information and learning experience for all who participate.”

“The city of Milford is creating a Bicycle Master Plan” continued Wilson. “We want this plan to embody an inspiring vision of making Milford the most bicycle-friendly city in Delaware. If you have a really cheap and simple idea to improve cycling in Milford, we want to hear it. If you have a complicated, ambitious and expensive idea to transform cycling in Milford so that it becomes woven deeply into the fabric of Milford for people of every age and every ability, then we really, really want to hear it.”

Additional talks are planned into 2020 in this ongoing effort to support people of all ages, abilities and means who choose to bicycle and walk for health, work and play.

Bike Delaware is a member-supported, independent, nonpartisan statewide 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

For more, visit bikede.org or call 722-4591.