Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, published on Feb. 5 an op-ed in the “Delaware News Journal” titled “Why I will vote to remove Trump from office” outlining his position on impeachment.

“I’ve listened to more than 65 hours of impassioned arguments from both the House managers and the president’s defense,” wrote Coons. “I’ve asked questions of both sides, and paid close attention to the input I’ve received from Delawareans. After weighing all the arguments and evidence before us, I believe the Senate’s trial has proven two things. First, that President Trump withheld badly needed taxpayer-funded military aid to a vulnerable foreign government in order to pressure them to help his reelection campaign. Second, President Trump and his administration obstructed an appropriate congressional investigation into their actions.”

“I approached this trial with a real willingness to consider the president’s defense, but his legal team did not dispute or directly respond to the core allegations against him. Instead, they sought to distract, deflect, and degrade the process,” continued Coons. “I’m deeply disappointed that too few of my Republican colleagues were willing to call relevant witnesses or demand relevant documents — the most basic elements of any trial. As a body, the Senate failed its duty to put country over party, and as a result, I’m more concerned than ever that the president will feel emboldened to go out and seek foreign interference again in our 2020 election.”

“So in the coming days and weeks, I’m going to be asking my Republican colleagues who think the president’s actions with Ukraine were wrong, but not impeachable, one question: What will you do to protect our country’s elections from foreign interference?,” wrote Coons.

The full column is available at bit.ly/31EzVMB.