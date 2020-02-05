Intern Delaware Inc. announced its arrival as a catalyst in promoting Delaware to a population of young professional talent.

Formed in September 2019 by local business leaders, the organization is focused on connecting interns working in Delaware with the local culture, economy, business leaders and opportunities.

In today’s highly competitive environment, more than 70% of graduates from local colleges and universities are moving outside of Delaware to start their careers, creating a talent drain in the state, according to a Jan. 28 press release from Intern Delaware. To tackle this challenge, Intern Delaware will support companies throughout the state in attracting and retaining intellectual capital by providing their interns with a series of experiential marketing events that highlight Delaware and run parallel with their corporate internship programs.

“In our initial cohort, we are bringing over 350 like-minded individuals together from 21 corporate partners to experience Delaware,” said cofounder and board Chari Scott Malfitano. “These interns will be provided access to signature events, discounts to local merchants, and opportunities to take part in a dynamic summer program designed to open their eyes to all that Delaware has to offer.”

Intern Delaware has initially collaborated with 21 local companies, along with local colleges and universities. Partner companies include Adesis, Agilent, Big Fish Restaurant Group, Buccini-Pollin Group, Capital One, Chemours, Christiana Care, CompassRed, CSC, DuPont, EDiS, Epic Research, Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County, Highmark, Kelly Benefits, M&T Bank, Marlette Funding, The Mill, White Dog Labs, Wohlsen Construction Company and WSFS Bank.

“We are thrilled to be part of this organization that is doing so much to build the workforce of the future in Delaware,” said Mark Hutton, group vice president and M&T Bank. “By differentiating the internship experience, Intern Delaware will have a lasting impact that reframes how interns view Delaware as a place to build their careers.”

For a corporate partners application, email caroline.letner@interndelaware.com.