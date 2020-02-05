See the list of all the finalists and their photo from the National Geographic Bee at John Bassett Moore Intermediate School in this story.

Lucas Paxson won the National Geographic Bee at John Bassett Moore Intermediate School in Smyrna Jan. 14.

Everett Mace finished second, and Samantha Dunn placed third.

The rest of the finalists were Gabriella Charles, Jose Fantauzzi, Eugene Forrest, Riley Murtha, Luke Ryder, Harrison White and Ne'vaeh Wilson.

Principal Steven Gott served as moderator and presented awards.

Judges were Mrs. Creasey and Ms. Mullen.