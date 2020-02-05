Dover police ruled out homicide as a cause of death for the 50-year-old man.

UPDATE: Thursday, February 6 at 10 a.m.

Following the Feb. 5 autopsy, police have ruled out homicide as the cause of death for a 50-year-old man who died in a North Governors Avenue home Feb. 4. Toxicology results are still pending to determine the cause of death, but foul play is not suspected. The name of the deceased will not be released, police said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Wednesday, February 5 at 9:30 a.m.

A 50-year-old man was found deceased inside a home on North Governors Avenue Feb. 4 at 1:36 p.m., Dover police said.

The department's criminal investigations unit is conducting a death investigation. Officers responded to the home after someone called reporting a psychiatric incident. When they contacted the caller inside the home, officers found the body of the deceased man.

The caller was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation. No obvious cause of death was determined at the scene, and an autopsy is scheduled in the near future. Names of both the caller and the deceased man are being withheld pending further investigation and next of kin notifications.