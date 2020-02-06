Heidi Lowe will help students create a gift for themselves or for someone special in the one-night “Wholehearted Heart Pendant” classes, in two sessions, 1 to 3:30 p.m. or 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Lowe’s temporary studio space, 17522 Ward Ave., Lewes.

Students will learn metalsmithing techniques such as sawing, filing, texturing and soldering. A good class for beginners, each student will leave with a silver heart pendant of their own design just in time for Valentine's Day.

“While at Maine College of Art I created a line of heart pendants and pins that were loved and cherished by all,” said Lowe. “I thought this class would be a nice way to celebrate Valentine’s day. I always think it is nice to take time to make a Valentine for yourself or someone else.”

Registration, open to those 13 and older, is $100 per person, which includes tools and silver.

For registration and more, visit heidilowejewelry.com or call 227-9203.