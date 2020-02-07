A Wilmington drug dealer was sentenced to 63 months in prison after pleading guilty to distributing heroin and agreeing his drugs caused the death of a Middletown man.

Larry B. Wise, 26 of Wilmington, was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison Feb. 5 for the overdose of a 31-year-old Middletown man.

United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika found that drugs distributed by Wise caused the victim’s death, resulting in a 63-month sentence, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Before his sentencing, Wise pled guilty to distributing heroin and agreed his drugs caused the death of the Middletown resident.

In early 2019, Wise was distributing between 130 to 650 baggies of fentanyl-laced heroin per day in the Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood, according to the announcement. His drugs — stamped “Dragon Ball Z” — changed hands multiple times before the Middletown man ingested them on Feb. 2, 2019, causing his death.

U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss said the case is another example of the destructive powers of fentanyl-laced heroin.

“Drug dealers take note: if you knowingly sell a substance that may contain fentanyl and that substance causes death, we will hold you accountable,” Weiss said in the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Middletown Police Department and the New Castle County Police Department.