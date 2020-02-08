21-year-old Marc Johnson, of Milford, arrested

Around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, the Milford Police Department drug unit, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force, responded to the 900 block of Southeast Front Street to execute a violation of probation warrant on 21-year-old Marc Johnson.

Johnson was taken him into custody without incident. Based on information received by investigators, police then executed a search warrant at the residence, looking for stolen firearms. They found a loaded 22 caliber pistol.

Johnson was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited. He was committed to the Department of Correction in default of a $35,000 cash-only bail.