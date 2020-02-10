Native American Curator Terry Crannell will lead a talk and display of the artifacts he has accumulated over his lifetime from Dorchester County at noon Feb. 26 at the Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, Maryland.

Early Dorchester County land records reflect the efforts that the white settlers went to in order to contain the local native people and to steal their lands. An Act in the Laws of 1698, said it was, “most just that the Indians, the ancient Inhabitants of this Province, should have a convenient dwelling place in this their Native Country…” In this document, the General Assembly with the endorsement of the king set aside land for the Nanticoke people — a reservation.

This land stretched from Chicacoan Creek, north of Vienna, up to the present towns of Brookview and Eldorado and was to be rented to the natives at the rate of one beaver skin annually. By 1750, most natives had left the reservation for points north but they left behind a wealth of artifacts that date well before the settlers’ interference.

Crannell will speak on the people from prehistoric times up through contact with the settlers with artifacts to describe each time period.

Cost is $5, free for members.

For more, call 410-228-7953 or email dchs@verizon.net.