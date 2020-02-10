Yearly celebration and performance at Dickinson High School cancelled due to ongoing coronavirus threat

The ongoing global coronavirus threat has claimed a popular annual event.

Last week, the planning committee for the Delaware Chinese American Association’s Chinese New Year celebration and performance – scheduled for Feb. 8 at John Dickinson High School – made the last-minute decision to cancel the event.

In a statement, the members said “uncertainty of the coronavirus risk” was the reason.

There is no word whether it would be rescheduled.

The lethal virus was first reported in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, with CNN reporting over 37,000 confirmed cases in China, and a death toll of over 900 as of Feb. 10.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the government implemented “unprecedented” measures to restrict travel to and from China during the outbreak, including suspending entry in the US of foreign nationals who have visited China within the past 14 days.

Measures to detect this virus among those who are allowed entry into the United States (U.S. citizens, residents and family) who have been in China within 14 days are underway, the CDC states, as numerous airports have taken to screening passengers for symptoms as they disembark.

In Delaware, as of Feb. 3, all persons returning from Hubei Province in China, and symptomatic persons returning from mainland China, will be quarantined for 14 days near an airport of entry, per federal orders.

The Department of Health and Social Services reports that as of Friday, Feb. 7, two individuals in Delaware are being monitored. They are not sick, and exhibit no symptoms consistent with coronavirus, according to the DHSS website.

About the virus

Officially named “2019 Novel Coronavirus” by the CDC, the illness first appeared among Wuhan residents who frequented a large seafood and animal market, suggesting early on that the virus stemmed from animal-to-person contact, the CDC states.

It is believed that the virus is being spread by person-to-person contact.

For confirmed infections, the CDC states that reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms, to people being severely ill and dying.

Symptoms can appear in as few as two or as long as 14 days after exposure, and can include:

Fever Cough Shortness of breath

People who were in China in the last 14 days and are exhibiting the above symptoms should seek medical advice immediately, making sure to call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room.

There is currently no vaccine, nor is there a specific antiviral treatment, according to the CDC.