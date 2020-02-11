The Delaware Department of Transportation will host a public workshop from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb 20 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave., to discuss the proposed removal of the Railroad Bridge 3-928R over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal.

The purpose of the Public Workshop is to present details of the proposed removal and to solicit feedback from the public.

Interested persons are invited to express their views in writing, giving reasons for support of or opposition to the proposed changes. Interested persons are invited to submit their comments at the Public Workshop; online at dotpr@delaware.gov; or the comment form may be sent to DelDOT Community Relations, ATTN: Percival McNeil, Project Engineer, Bridge Management Section, Dover, DE 19903.