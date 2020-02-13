As part of a multidisciplinary team effort, Bayhealth, Exceptional Care for Children and the State of Delaware have designed a community health program to provide education on central venous access devices.

This educational opportunity is tailored for nurses in long term care, assisted living, home health care, hospice and outpatient care settings. The IV & Infusion Therapy course is set for 2 to 6 p.m. March 11 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, 640 S. State St., Dover, in General Foods Conference Room 3. Free parking is available in the parking garage.

Statistics show the use of central venous access devices has been increasing outside the traditional hospital setting. This course was developed to reduce complications and empower healthcare professionals with the proper tools needed to provide best practice in the care of central venous access devices.

The cost for this IV Therapy & Infusion Therapy course is $75 which includes supplies and policy guidelines. In addition, 3.5 nursing contact hours will be offered for this program.

The registration deadline is March 4. Call 744-7135 to register.

For more, call 744-7324.