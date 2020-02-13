Fast-casual sandwich chain Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, a Delaware mainstay, announced Jan. 28 it will be answering customers’ demands for variety and convenience with brand new sandwich recipes and sizes to fit any diet and lifestyle.

All Delaware shops will officially launch the new menu by Feb. 18.

Capriotti’s newest menu items include inspired versions and fresh takes on Capriotti's classics. Building on the popularity of the fan-favorite Cheese Steak, diners can now also order the BBQ Chicken Cheese Steak, Grilled Chicken Parm Cheese Steak, Chicken Chipotle Crunch Cheese Steak and the latest collaboration with Impossible Foods, the Impossible Cheesesteak.

Capriotti’s is also offering new sizes to fit lifestyles and changing eating patterns of its fans. New sizes will come in a 5-inch half sub, an 8-inch, a 10-inch and an 18-inch sub.

“At Capriotti’s, we understand that the needs and lifestyles of our fans have changed over time, so it’s important that we grow along with them,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s. “For more than 40 years, Capriotti’s has been an integral part of the Delaware community. We’ve listened to the influx of feedback and requests from the fans who have been with us since the beginning and are thrilled to share new options, built on tradition, with the community.”

At the end of 2019, Capriotti’s, in partnership with Impossible Foods, tested the Impossible Cheese Steak at select locations throughout Las Vegas, with the intention of redefining the way that consumers view plant-based products. The test was a success, giving consumers what they claimed to be the ‘best tasting plant-based product’ that rivals the original cheesesteak. In February, fans across America can visit their nearest Capriotti’s to try the new sub. The Impossible Cheese Steak is made with melted cheese, fried onions and peppers on cooked Impossible meat. Capriotti’s also has plans to launch an Impossible Meatball sandwich in 2020.

For more, visit capriottis.com.