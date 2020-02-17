Delaware State Police are investigating an industrial accident that occurred in Millsboro.

The incident occurred around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Mountaire Farms facility located at 29106 John J. Williams Highway (Route 24). A 58-year-old Melfa, Virginia man was assiting with the renovation of a building, working on a grated walkway about 20 feet in the air. As he removed the old grates and replaced them with new ones, he fell and landed on the ground below, sustaining serious injuries.

The victim was transported to Beebe Medical Center. He is listed in stable condition.