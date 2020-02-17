The Delaware Division of Child Support Services on Dec. 10 successfully began sending payments to the new prepaid debit card, issued by U.S. Bank ReliaCard, for child support recipients.

New applicants of the ReliaCard had payments sent to their card on Feb. 17.

DCSS reminded customers to take a few steps to make sure the transition goes smoothly. All DCSS customers, whether they are receiving payments or not, should contact the division to verify that their Social Security number, date of birth and current street address are on file.

For clients with a balance on their First State Family Card, they have until May 31, to liquidate all funds on their card. Any unused funds as of May 31 will be held for 30 days — June 1-30 — to allow for pending transactions and disputes to be resolved. A check in the amount of the unliquidated balance will be issued around July 15. Any stale-dated liquidation check will be escheated after one year.

Clients can liquidate their First State Family Card by the following means:

— Spend/point-of-sale transactions: no fee.

— ATM withdrawals: no cost for the first two domestic ATM cash withdrawals, then $1 per transaction thereafter. Maximum withdrawal limit may apply.

— Cash transfers: $2.15 per cash access fee for withdrawals via a bank teller. Maximum withdrawal limit may apply.

— Wire transfers: fees may apply.

— Request of check from FIS/BanCorp: no fee, but must be requested before May 16.

Delawareans with a child support case can send a change of address to the Division of Child Support Services at PO Box 15012, Wilmington. Customers can verify their address or make a change by calling and speaking with a child support specialist from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; in New Castle County, call 577-7171; in Kent County, call 739-8299; in Sussex County, call 856-5386.

The Division of Child Support Services’ Automated Assistance Line also is available 24/7 with information in both English and Spanish. Customers will need their case number when they call.

For more, visit dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dcse.