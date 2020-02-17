Kent County Transition to Life Fair set for March 10

The Kent County public school districts and various service providers including the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Division of Developmental Disabilities Services provide transitioning youth and their families with resources that will aid in their progression to employment, education and adult living at the inaugural Kent County Transition to Life Fair, from 4 to 6 p.m. March 10 at the Capital School District Office, 198 Commerce Way, Dover.

This event will provide transitioning youth ages 14-21 and their families with opportunities to meet vendors and learn more about the services that are available.

The Transition to Life Fair will provide multiple ways for youth and their families to gather important information. Various vendors will be on hand to share information and answer questions. Vendors from the areas of training, education, employment, independent living, counseling and transportation will be available. This free event will also include multiple breakout sessions, where keynote speakers will be covering a variety of topics that will assist the youth with the transition process. Topics of these sessions include Utilizing Pre Employment Transition Services, Building Healthy Relationships and Mental Health Awareness.

Food and door prizes will be available for participating youth and their families.

For more, email kathleen.stephan@capital.k12.de.us, kyle.hill@cr.k12.de.us or lisa.betts@capital.k12.de.us.