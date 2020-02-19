Nineteen Appoquinimink and Middletown high schoolers will perform with 65 students from across New Castle County.

More than 65 students from across the county will play a selection of classic and contemporary works, including “Symphony No. 4” by Andrew Boysen Jr Adam Gumble, concert director and West Chester University professor of music, will lead the group.

Brian Endlein, the performance co-founder, said in a press release only the most committed students make it to this county-wide honor level.

“We all want our students to make it into elite performance groups. Earning a place in a prestigious ensemble is a great experience for students,” the Grammy-nominated high school band director said. “Not only does it benefit their craft, they make new friends and can take pride in including the accomplishment on college applications.”

Students are nominated from a music educator, and NCC Honor Band adjudicators evaluate each nominee to determine the final performing group. The teens then come together for two full days of rehearsals before the concert.

Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Christina, Colonial and Red Clay districts will be represented, as well as Caravel Academy, Newark Charter, Odyssey Charter, Salesianum, Sanford, Tatnall, Tower Hill and Wilmington Friends schools.

The performance is Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant High School at 5201 Washington St. Ext., Wilmington.