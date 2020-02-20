Darius Jean-Baptiste, 20, was arrested Feb. 18.

The Dover Police Department arrested a Dover man for a Feb. 18 shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy in the area of West North Street and Simon Circle, police said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 5:58 p.m. when they found the boy with a graze wound to his face. The victim was taken to Kent General Hospital where he was treated and released. Two homes were struck by gunfire.

Upon arriving, officers saw Darius Jean-Baptiste, 20, running away. They arrested him and confirmed he was the suspect.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $73,200 cash bond for assault second degree, possession of firearm during commission of felony, possession of firearm by person prohibited, four counts of reckless endangering and two counts of criminal mischief.